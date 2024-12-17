Newhaven businesses can apply for grants to help them grow and innovate

Lewes District Council has announced that Newhaven businesses can apply for grants of up to £15,000 towards a project that supports growth, innovation, social impact and other improvements in their company.

The council said this is the latest round of Newhaven Business Grants Programme (NBGP), following a successful first round that supported businesses with the purchase of new specialist equipment, commercial vehicles and adaptations to premises.

The council confirmed the grants are on offer to SME businesses in the Newhaven Town Deal area for 50 per cent of the cost of their capital projects.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “NBGP funding is just one way we are continuing to support business growth and job creation in Newhaven as part of our wider regeneration across the town. This is a great opportunity for Newhaven businesses to innovate or scale up, and with grants awarded on a first come, first served basis, those eligible are advised to come forward as soon as possible.”

The programme will run through 2024/25 or until the grant pot is spent.

Chris Ketley, Chair of the Re-imagining Newhaven Board, said: “The first round of the Newhaven Business Grants Programme has been a huge success, and I’m extremely proud of everything the participating businesses have achieved with their grants. As the second round of the programme gets underway, I strongly encourage Newhaven businesses to apply – the results of this incredible opportunity speak for themselves.”

Leads Direct was one of the businesses that successfully applied in the first round of these grants. The business received a grant to buy a new electric forklift, access ramp and pallet racking for their warehouse.

Its general manager Ollie Drake said the funding made a ‘huge difference’. He said: “This has helped us to grow quicker than we thought we would and helped us to employ more staff quicker than we projected.”

The NBGP is funded by UK Government with grant funding secured by Lewes District Council. The programme is being delivered by the Economic Development Team at East Sussex County Council.

Visit eastsussex.gov.uk/newhavengrants to find out more and see the eligibility criteria.