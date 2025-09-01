Newhaven businesses power ahead with support from Newhaven Enterprise Zone grants

Two businesses in Newhaven, East Sussex, are reaping the rewards of targeted grant funding, proving how the Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) is fuelling growth, innovation, and sustainability in the town.

Delivered in partnership with Let’s Do Business Group, the NEZ’s Low Carbon Investment Fund and Refurbishment of Employment Space Fund are providing up to £300,000 in combined grants to help local businesses expand, modernise, and reduce their environmental impact.

Crafting a Low-Carbon Future

For Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery, a seventh-generation goldsmith with an international reputation, the Low Carbon Investment Fund has been transformative. With Business Manager Emily Wright guiding him through the process, Mike secured funding for solar panels, energy-efficient heating, and new high-tech tools – cutting workshop power costs to under £1 a day on sunny days.

Newhaven Grants Programme

“This support didn’t just make my business greener – it made it stronger and future-ready,” said Mike. “I hate paperwork, but with help, I got it done and the results have been incredible.”

Expanding Space, Expanding Potential

Meanwhile, Leads Direct, a leading supplier of bespoke power leads and cable solutions, used the Refurbishment of Employment Space Fund to unlock a major expansion. Two rounds of grant funding enabled the company to install pallet racking, an electric forklift, new safety measures, a concrete forecourt, and modern security systems. These upgrades created new jobs, streamlined operations, and improved working conditions.

“I never thought we’d be eligible for a grant, but it covered so much more than I imagined,” said Director Ollie Drake.

Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery - Low Carbon Investment fund

Driving Sustainable Growth in Newhaven

The NEZ’s funds are part of a broader regeneration strategy aimed at revitalising the town’s economy, supporting local job creation, and promoting a greener, more competitive business environment.

Businesses in Newhaven can access grants of up to £25,000 through the Refurbishment of Employment Space Fund, which can cover: feasibility studies, site investigations, pre-planning work, and business case development, or grants of up to £20,000 through the Low Carbon Investment Fund, which eligible projects may include: energy efficiency upgrades (e.g. lighting, insulation), installation of renewable energy systems (e.g. solar panels), low-carbon heating solutions, and sustainable transport initiatives.

Emily Wright, Business Manager at Let’s Do Business Group, said: “Whether it’s helping a heritage business go low-carbon or enabling a manufacturer to expand, these grants are all about giving Newhaven businesses the tools they need to thrive.”

Leads Direct - Refurbishment of Employment Space fund

How to Apply

Businesses located within the Newhaven Enterprise Zone can apply for funding for projects that reduce carbon emissions, refurbish underused commercial spaces, or otherwise contribute to sustainable economic growth.

For more information and to apply, visit https://newhavenenterprisezone.com/newhaven-unleashed/ or contact Let’s Do Business Group today.