Newhaven development creates employment opportunities for three local students

At the building site

Construction is currently underway to build 145 homes on the former Parker Pen factory site off Railway Road.

Housebuilder Hill, which is working with housing provider Stonewater on the project, has offered roles to three students following a recruitment drive with the local college.

Tom Mills, Project Manager at Hill, delivered a presentation to students when they visited the Parker Pen scheme, which was followed a visit to the college and an opportunity to interview with the company.

He said: “Following the interviews, I was really impressed with the attitudes and enthusiasm presented by three of the students and was delighted to offer them each a job based on their ambitions.

“One of the students, Andy Dean, is completely new to the industry and so we’ve agreed to support him in gaining site experience to help him identify which trade he wants to craft and build a long-term career in.”

Andy started on site, at Stonewater’s development, as a labourer this month.

He said: “I’d originally hoped to join the army but for medical reasons had to make a new plan.

“I’ve always had an interest in construction and was just finishing a four-week course at the college when we got to visit the Parker Pen scheme.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity.

“It’s been good to get on site but it’s also really great that I’m being given the chance to learn more about the various roles available in construction so I can figure out what I most enjoy and then decide what job I’d like to work towards.”

Matt Crucefix, Director of Development at Stonewater, said: “Building homes is about more than providing a roof over people’s heads.

“It’s about the opportunities it creates for those new residents, who now have somewhere they are proud to call home, and the wider community.

“We’ve worked closely with Lewes District Council and local residents to identify how this scheme can enhance the area for everyone and we’re delighted that this development has been able to create further opportunities to help shape and teach the next generation of construction professionals.”

The entirely affordable development – with homes available for affordable rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy – will comprise of one and two-bedroom flats as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses.