Newhaven Fort showcased during BBC weather forecast

By Lesley Hixon
Published 7th May 2025, 10:33 BST
This was the moment BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood delivered the national weather forecast live from Newhaven Fort.

"It was a pleasure to have Carol and her team here at Newhaven Fort," said Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, which operates the fort. "The filming really highlighted the fort's unique location and its breathtaking views.”

Newhaven Fort has undergone a £7.5 million restoration programme including the creation of a new adventure playground, restored casements and gun-emplacements, enhanced exhibitions and a new 1970s-themed escape room.

For more information visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk

