Newhaven Fort showcased during BBC weather forecast

"It was a pleasure to have Carol and her team here at Newhaven Fort," said Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, which operates the fort. "The filming really highlighted the fort's unique location and its breathtaking views.”
Newhaven Fort has undergone a £7.5 million restoration programme including the creation of a new adventure playground, restored casements and gun-emplacements, enhanced exhibitions and a new 1970s-themed escape room.
For more information visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.