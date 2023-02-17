New data from the BBC shows how our high streets have changed since lockdown by postcode.

For Newhaven, the 10 nearest high streets did better than the national average, with just 1% of eating a drinking businesses closing, lower than the 4% national average.

The town is also facing new developments, such as a new GP surgery in the town centre and a new multi-functional facility in the building which was home to a college until 2019.

Newhaven mayor Paul Boswell said: “Newhaven high Street has had many ups and downs over the years, with many businesses coming and going. The news that we're doing better than the national average is welcome indeed. The district council have big plans for improving the facilities for our local residents - wellness hubs, creative quarters and so on. If we can attract some entrepreneurs into the town with new businesses, restaurants and so on, the future for our town could be quite rosy.”

There was also an increase of 5% in retail shops since March 2020, an improvement on the decrease of 3% as the national average. Beauty services, fast food and pubs all saw an increase since lockdown in the area.

Cafes, clothes shops and restaurants, however, all saw a decrease with clothes shops and restaurants both showing an 11% decrease.

Compared to the national average Newhaven and its surrounding areas have done better than could be predicted. The town is set to undergo multiple major developments in the town centre over the coming months.