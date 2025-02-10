News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards: Our search for the best apprentices in the area - how to enter

Now in its third year, the Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards celebrates excellence in apprenticeships across the region.

With 14 award categories, the event recognises the outstanding contributions of apprentices, training providers, and businesses committed to apprenticeship programmes.

Winning an award is a prestigious achievement that not only highlights an apprentice’s dedication and skills but also enhances their future career prospects. For employers, being recognised demonstrates their commitment to developing young talent and strengthening the local workforce.

This annual celebration showcases the achievements of apprentices while honouring the organisations and individuals who support them—from training providers to mentors and employers. The campaign welcomes nominations from across the region, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony where winners will be revealed.

We invite businesses and individuals involved in apprenticeships to submit their nominations and take part in this inspiring event. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of apprenticeships and the positive impact they have on careers, industries, and communities.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, and training providers. There are also dedicated categories for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to recognise the efforts of their teams and trainers.er, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.

Join us for the 4th annual Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards! Submit your nomination and begin your journey by visiting www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8 pm on Wednesday, July 30th.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious live event on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at The Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth. Guests are invited to arrive from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Marriott Hotel, an excellent opportunity to network before dinner and the awards ceremony commence.

For any inquiries not covered on our website or details on how to become a sponsor of this event, please contact our dedicated event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]. We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Portsmouth and Chichester apprenticeship community with you!

Here’s all you need to know about the Award Categories:

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Higher Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree)

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within professional services.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

SME Employer

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider / Programme

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.