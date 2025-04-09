Next Step Apprenticeships awarded Skills Bootcamp Bid to deliver leadership and management training in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council
The 12-week, fully funded course is open to adults aged 19 and over who are long-term unemployed or working fewer than 17 hours per week. With a strong focus on building practical, industry-ready leadership and management skills, the programme is designed to help individuals take their next step into meaningful employment or further education.
“Being selected to deliver this Bootcamp is a real honour, and working alongside Brighton & Hove City Council makes it even more impactful,” said Dawn Hale, Quality Director at Next Step Apprenticeships. “Together, we’re offering local people a genuine opportunity to upskill, grow in confidence, and take control of their futures.”
Participants will gain access to:
- Expert-led training sessions
- Hands-on, practical learning
- Up-to-date, industry-relevant content
- Personalised career coaching and support
- Talks from sector specialists
- Mock interviews and presentation skills
- Coaching and mentoring techniques
- Social media and digital marketing training
- Team management and development strategies
- Leadership skills including Leading and Managing People
The aim of the course is to help each learner secure a job interview by the end of the programme, with the ultimate goal of progressing into employment—either directly or through an apprenticeship opportunity.
This project reflects a shared commitment between Next Step Apprenticeships and Brighton & Hove City Council to boost local skills, reduce unemployment, and provide accessible training opportunities for those who need them most.
Next Step Apprenticeships is proud to deliver high-quality training across Sussex and beyond, with a strong local presence and a passion for community impact.