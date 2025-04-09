Next Step Apprenticeships awarded Skills Bootcamp Bid to deliver leadership and management training in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council

By Andrew Stenning
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Next Step Apprenticeships, a leading Brighton-based training provider, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the contract to deliver the Skills Bootcamp in Leadership and Management as part of the government’s wider Skills for Life programme. The Bootcamp will be delivered in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, strengthening the initiative's reach and impact across the region.

The 12-week, fully funded course is open to adults aged 19 and over who are long-term unemployed or working fewer than 17 hours per week. With a strong focus on building practical, industry-ready leadership and management skills, the programme is designed to help individuals take their next step into meaningful employment or further education.

“Being selected to deliver this Bootcamp is a real honour, and working alongside Brighton & Hove City Council makes it even more impactful,” said Dawn Hale, Quality Director at Next Step Apprenticeships. “Together, we’re offering local people a genuine opportunity to upskill, grow in confidence, and take control of their futures.”

Participants will gain access to:

Next Step ApprenticeshipsNext Step Apprenticeships
  • Expert-led training sessions
  • Hands-on, practical learning
  • Up-to-date, industry-relevant content
  • Personalised career coaching and support
  • Talks from sector specialists
  • Mock interviews and presentation skills
  • Coaching and mentoring techniques
  • Social media and digital marketing training
  • Team management and development strategies
  • Leadership skills including Leading and Managing People

The aim of the course is to help each learner secure a job interview by the end of the programme, with the ultimate goal of progressing into employment—either directly or through an apprenticeship opportunity.

This project reflects a shared commitment between Next Step Apprenticeships and Brighton & Hove City Council to boost local skills, reduce unemployment, and provide accessible training opportunities for those who need them most.

Next Step Apprenticeships is proud to deliver high-quality training across Sussex and beyond, with a strong local presence and a passion for community impact.

