Nic Gray nominated for the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025

Nic Gray, founder of Nic Gray & Associates, has been nominated for the prestigious Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025.

This recognition highlights Nic’s dedication to supporting business owners in gaining clarity, visibility, and confidence while navigating their entrepreneurial journey.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Woman Who Achieves Awards recognise and celebrate women in business who inspire, lead, and make an impact.

The awards were founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, who reflected on the milestone, saying:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be celebrating the Woman Who Achieves Awards 10th Anniversary this year. When I first launched these Awards, they were only supposed to be a one-off event. My mission was to create more women in business role models to inspire others. That’s exactly what these awards do, and over the years, I’ve seen confidence grow, achievements celebrated, and role models created. I’m proud to have created something quite unique where women in business can simply be their unique self and celebrate their achievements in life and business.”

A Milestone Moment

For Nic, this nomination is a meaningful milestone, reflecting years of dedication to helping business owners, particularly neurodivergent entrepreneurs and those in the wellness industry, build sustainable, successful businesses.

“Being nominated for this award is an incredible honour. My journey has been filled with challenges, breakthroughs, and moments of real transformation. I’m passionate about creating spaces where business owners feel empowered, supported, and visible, and this nomination is a wonderful recognition of that work.”

Nic Gray

The finalists for the Woman Who Achieves Awards 2025 will be announced on 19th March 2025, with the winners revealed at the Awards Lunch on 9th May 2025.

For more information about the Woman Who Achieves Awards, visit womanwho.co.uk/AWARDS/