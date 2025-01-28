Ninja Arena. Photo: staff

An indoor adventure park in Eastbourne has ‘temporarily closed’.

Ninja Arena, in The Beacon, announced it had closed for ‘essential maintenance’ on January 21 via Facebook.

The adventure park said it ‘had to pause bookings for the time being’.

Resident Kate McLean had booked a party for her son for Saturday (February 1). She said she had not been made aware of the closure and ‘only found out through a friend’.

A bailiff notice has been posted on the door. Photo: staff

A bailiff sign, dated January 20, has also been posted on the shop door.

In a statement to this newspaper, a spokesperson for Ninja Arena apologised to those who have been affected by the closure.

“We are experiencing some operational difficulties right now, and as such do not have access to the site right now for many of our communications,” the spokesperson said.

"We fully understand that this is [a] massive disappointment to many loyal customers. We would like to send our sincere apologies to everyone affected, including the staff.

"Every team member who worked the week before we closed [were] paid for their hours worked.

“Many of the customers that were affected last weekend were very understanding about the difficulties we are experiencing right now when we communicated with them to arrange their refunds.

“We are working our way through our bookings and started with birthday parties booked as such with us, school and large group bookings.

“We have made many thousands of pounds worth of refunds to our loyal customer base.

“We have promised to make good with the bookings cancelled on top of the refunds, if our bookings want to come back to the park when we reopen.

"As a gesture of good will.”