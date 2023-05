An Eastbourne fitness and activity venue is set to launch its brand new inflatable course.

Ninja Arena Eastbourne, located in the Beacon shopping centre has been closed for a number of days while it has installed its brand new inflatable course for all comers to enjoy.

The new course will be officially open at 4.30pm on Friday, May 19.

The course, specially built in Romania will replace the old course currently at the venue.

