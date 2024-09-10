No drama for Oliver with launch of Ovenu Robertsbridge

Former actor Oliver McMechan aims to shine on quite a different stage having launched oven cleaning business Ovenu Robertsbridge.

Familiar to generations of youngsters across the South East, he toured the region’s primary schools for 17 years performing his one-man Steps In Time series of interactive history plays.

As well as treading the boards, the 44-year-old also worked as an editor at a corporate legal publishing company, having initially started out proofreading legal text.

However, he opted to take on his latest role as an oven grime fighter after the publishing company began seeking redundancies.

Oliver, who lives in Robertsbridge and is married with three children, said: “I wanted to get out of the corporate world and to take control of my career and life. I’ve many transferable skills, including an ability to connect with people, while my legal publishing experience means I have a great eye for detail!

“I hope to quickly establish a loyal client base by providing an exceptional service, while my long-term ambition is to grow the business to the point that I can take on additional oven technicians.

"Being part of a franchisee means I’m my own boss while having the support of a recognised brand and a tried and tested roadmap to success. It's an opportunity to be in business for yourself, but not by yourself."

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Oliver may have one of the more varied and interesting CVs that I’ve seen but he possesses all the attributes of a successful Ovenu franchisee — dedication, adaptability, and a strong commitment to service."

Ovenu Robertsbridge covers the TN17,18,19,30,31,32,35 and 36 postcodes, which takes in Robertsbridge, Winchelsea, Rye, Lydd, Tenterden, Frittenden, Cranbrook, Battle, Hurst Green, Horns Cross, Sissinghurst and surrounding areas