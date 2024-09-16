Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City business leaders say being nominated in the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition would be a huge boost for local businesses. The competition has £1500 in Brighton Gift Cards as a possible prize

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton Gift Card is backing a national UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024 competition as part of a drive to encourage support for local businesses, with £1500 in Brighton Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels and attractions in Brighton are all eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can nominate their favourite local business in the competition at lovelocalwin.co.uk, free, giving the name of the local business they think deserves to win and a reason.

Nominate your Favourite Local Business in Brighton

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business who has the most nominations and will win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Brighton Gift Card, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a £1000 Town & City Gift Card.

Brilliant Brighton, a not for profit organisation formed of 500+ city centre businesses, launched the Brighton Gift Card alongside Brighton based Tillo in 2023.

Gavin Stewart, CEO at Brilliant Brighton, said: “Brighton has an abundance of amazing, unique businesses, many of whom are part of our city’s gift Card, the Brighton Gift Card. The Favourite Local Business competition is a chance for people to celebrate the businesses that make our city special, from galleries to boutiques, restaurants to cafés. Being nominated as Britain’s best would be a huge boost for any local business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fintech Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept, is sponsoring the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £30m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro, the managing director of Miconex, said: “We’re pleased to launch the search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business in Brighton as we champion ‘shop local’ in the run up to Christmas. Shop local sentiment continues to build in the UK with 98% of people saying they’re keen to support local. Nominating a business is one way to show your support for local businesses, and we’ll be celebrating nominations as they come in.”

Enter the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition free at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk

The competition closes on October 31.