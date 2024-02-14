BREAKING

Nominations are now open for the annual Seahaven Business Awards 2024!

The annual competition is organised by Newhaven Chamber of Commerce and awards are presented at a glittering Gala Dinner attended by civic dignitaries and VIPs - this year it will be held on Friday, May 17.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The awards are open to any business with a BN25, BN10 OR BN9 postcode, and customer testimonials must be entered before April 2.

For many years, Seaford Chamber of Commerce has supported the Seahaven Business Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Seaford Chamber of Commerce said: “Last year, Seaford businesses swept the board with awards so we want to repeat that success and would encourage you to enter this year. It's free and even the shortlisted businesses for each category receive publicity - so what have you got to lose?

Most Popular
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Committee at the Seahaven Business Awards 2023Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Committee at the Seahaven Business Awards 2023
Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Committee at the Seahaven Business Awards 2023

“If you have satisfied customers (and we are sure you do!) then just ask them to write a few lines about why you, or your business, deserves to win in your chosen category. You can then use these to support your entry. You can enter on-line or complete an application form - oh and did we mention it is free?”

The categories are: Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Best Environmental Business, Best Customer Service, Best New Business (under 2 years old), Best Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Business, The President’s Award for Artistic Enterprise.

All the information about the Seahaven Business Awards, together with entry forms and photographs from last year's Gala Dinner can be found on the Newhaven Chamber website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Newhaven Chamber of Commerce: “We have to thank our sponsors. Without their support, we would not be able to put on the events every year. We really appreciate the sponsorship and support from these local businesses.”

Previously, a spokesperson for the Seahaven Business Awards said: "The collaboration between Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven Chambers of Commerce demonstrates the importance of local businesses in creating better lives for everyone and the importance of contributing to the local economy.”

Last year’s winners included Havens Food Cooperative for Best Environmental Business, Newhaven’s West Quay Café for Best Eatery, and Yemeni Coffee House’s Yahya Al-Hattabi for Business Person of the Year.

Related topics:NominationsSeaford