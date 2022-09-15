Norse Atlantic Airways cuts fares for Gatwick to New York flights as part of winter sale

Passengers can also book Gatwick to Oslo from £66 return in economy and from £133 return in premium.

The sale begins today for travel until March 23, 2023.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norse Atlantic operates daily flights from Gatwick Airport to New York JFK and from Gatwick to Oslo.

Norse Atlantic Airways has today (Thursday, September 15) launched the great getaway sale with fares from Gatwick Airport to New York JFK from £272 return in economy and from £506 return in premium

Andrew Hodges, chief commercial officer at Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “There has never been a better time to book a long weekend city break to New York or to plan the holiday of lifetime exploring the winter landscape of Norway thanks to the Norse Atlantic sale.

“Passengers can enjoy direct flights onboard state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliners and explore further for less with Norse Atlantic.”

Across the Norse Atlantic Airways network 30,000 seats are now on sale including Oslo to the US and Berlin to the US.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, economy and premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, light, classic and plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Norse Atlantic Airways recently announced that customers looking to explore the world for less now have access to even greater choice and convenience following the launch of the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines.

The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at the airline’s key international hubs Oslo, London, Berlin, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Los Angeles.