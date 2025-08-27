North Chailey dental surgery applies to create two more surgery rooms

A dental surgery in North Chailey wants to create two more surgery rooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dentistry For You on Station Road has proposed a single storey rear extension and to convert the existing garage, while extending the garage roof height, to create two further dental surgery rooms.

The plan, which was submitted to Lewes District Council via the agent J J Hatfield & Company Ltd, is also to reconfigure the internal layout to better suit the new surgery layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can view it at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0443.

Dentistry For You on Station Road, North Chailey, has applied to create two further dental surgery rooms. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said: “The two additional surgery rooms are being proposed to meet the increased demand from dental patients in the locality.”

It said: “The Surgery is located on Station Road (A272) in North Chailey and is a detached former single dwelling which has been converted and extended into a four-surgery dental practice. There is a tarmac car park to the front of the building which has existing vehicular access directly from Station Road. To the rear of the building is a gravel and paved patio garden area boarded by mature hedges and trees.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.