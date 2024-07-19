Number of companies In West Sussex passes 60,000 milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest figures show that West Sussex now has more than 60,000 companies located in the county for the first time. A total of 60,674 businesses are registered according to company secretarial and formations specialist Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office of National Statistics.

This positive figure follows on from West Sussex enjoying a successful year during 2023 when 6,678 new businesses were established in the county.

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “These figures demonstrate that West Sussex is a great place to do business with a number of sectors seeing major growth such as digital, tech, sustainable initiatives and tourism.

“The county is home to a blend of innovative national and international companies and a wide range of SMEs. It benefits from drivers such as easy access to UK and international road, rail, air and sea links, a talented recruitment pool to help businesses grow, international universities carrying out world-class research and an attractive county which offers an excellent work/life balance.”

Inform Direct is a company secretarial and formation specialist. Its award-winning company secretarial and formations software currently supports 400,000 UK companies. It has recently been awarded a Feefo Platinum rating for the fifth time in recognition of its outstanding customer service.