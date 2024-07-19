Number of companies In West Sussex passes 60,000 milestone
This positive figure follows on from West Sussex enjoying a successful year during 2023 when 6,678 new businesses were established in the county.
John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “These figures demonstrate that West Sussex is a great place to do business with a number of sectors seeing major growth such as digital, tech, sustainable initiatives and tourism.
“The county is home to a blend of innovative national and international companies and a wide range of SMEs. It benefits from drivers such as easy access to UK and international road, rail, air and sea links, a talented recruitment pool to help businesses grow, international universities carrying out world-class research and an attractive county which offers an excellent work/life balance.”
Inform Direct is a company secretarial and formation specialist. Its award-winning company secretarial and formations software currently supports 400,000 UK companies. It has recently been awarded a Feefo Platinum rating for the fifth time in recognition of its outstanding customer service.
