Oakfield Estate Agents announces acquisition of Rowland Gorringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oakfield Estate Agents is delighted to announce it has acquired independent local operator Rowland Gorringe. And, with immediate effect, it will be taking over the company’s offices in Lewes, Uckfield and Heathfield.

All three locations are in East Sussex, where Oakfield has had a presence since the mid-1990s. It runs branches across Hastings, Eastbourne and Bexhill-on-Sea, having started off with just one small site in Hastings, established by Neil Newstead and Stephen Ruxton-Cocker. The firm specialises in residential sales, lettings and block management.

Edward Gorringe has already retired from the business, all remaining staff will transfer over to Oakfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For its part, Rowland Gorringe Estate Agents was founded nearly a century ago in 1926. Like Oakfield, it is very much an independent, family-run business, and highly respected in the areas in which it works. Its operation encompasses sales and lettings. In recent years, it has been a Gold winner in the British Property Awards on more than one occasion.

Submitted item

Founder and CEO at Oakfield Neil Newstead commented: “We’re all absolutely thrilled that the Rowland Gorringe business will now benefit from our extensive expertise, as well as our greater economies of scale. We have deep roots across East Sussex, and the county will always be our home. Thanks to this acquisition, we’re now ideally placed to offer our high-quality estate agency services more widely across our region.

“And customers of Rowland Gorringe and Oakfield will benefit from our investment, growth, expertise and a great team of professionals. We’re looking forward to a busy spring and summer ahead, and to running the new offices.”