OakNorth completes £3.7m loan to fund development of wellness centre and 20 industrial logistics units in West Sussex

A digital bank for entrepreneurs has announced it has provided a £3.7m loan to fund the development more industrial logistics units and a wellness centre on the outskirts of Burgess Hill.

OakNorth said the loan went to returning customer Gatehouse Hub Ltd for a further 20 industrial logistics units at their site in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green.

Ben Ellis, director of Gatehouse Hub and Bedford Park Developments, said: “Having successfully delivered the first phase of The Gatehouse with OakNorth’s support, we’re delighted to be partnering with them again for phase two. The strong pre-lets and sales achieved in phase one demonstrate clear demand for high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics space in this part of West Sussex. With excellent connectivity to the A23 and Gatwick Airport, the scheme has attracted a wide range of occupiers, and this next phase will help us continue meeting that demand.”

OakNorth explained that the project is being led by Bedford Park Developments again. Bedford Park Developments was incorporated in 2006 and is experienced in all aspects of planning, land promotion and development, including: large residential land releases, bespoke residential schemes, commercial developments, affordable housing and community asset delivery, retail, retail parks, and leisure.

The Gatehouse is within the Northern Arc extension to Burgess Hill. OakNorth said all units in phase two are being designed to achieve a minimum EPC rating of B and BREEAM Excellent certification.

Lucas Anglin, director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, said: “We’re pleased to be deepening our relationship with Ben and the Bedford Park Developments team. Their delivery of phase one – completed on time, to a high standard, and with strong leasing momentum – gives us full confidence in their ability to execute phase two successfully. The Gatehouse is an excellent example of how OakNorth’s flexible capital can support experienced developers in bringing well-located, sustainable industrial schemes to market.”