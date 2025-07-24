Oathall Veterinary Group honoured with West Sussex Business Award – celebrating care, community and commitment

Oathall Veterinary Group is delighted and honoured to have been named Veterinary Clinic of the Year at the West Sussex Business Awards, celebrating the practice’s ongoing commitment to pets and their owners in the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Business Awards UK, these awards recognise organisations that combine expertise with a genuine community focus. For the team at Oathall, this recognition reflects their long‑standing vision: to be the most trusted, accessible and compassionate veterinary practice in Haywards Heath, day or night.

Adding to this honour, Oathall has also received an E2 Media Award of Excellence for their good online presence and outstanding customer reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These recent achievements come shortly after Oathall was named a BestUKVets Award winner, based entirely on hundreds of five‑star reviews from clients. Together, the three awards reflect an independent practice rooted in expertise and community, trusted by pet owners across Haywards Heath, Lindfield and the wider Mid Sussex area.

Award of Excellence

“We don’t set out to win awards; we set out to make a difference,” said Toby Birch, Practice Director “Every day our team’s goal is simple; to care for pets as if they were our own and to support the people who love them. Being recognised for that is incredibly humbling.”

Caring for pets, supporting people

For over 120 years, Oathall Veterinary Group has been family-owned and proudly independent. From preventative healthcare to emergency out‑of‑hours services, whether a kitten or puppy or an elderly pet, the team strives to offer peace of mind to pet owners by being there 24/7 when it matters most.

As Matthew Clark the other Practice Director summarises “Awards like these reassure us we’re on the right path – but our greatest reward is knowing we’ve helped a pet feel better and a family feel supported.”

To find out more about Oathall Veterinary Group, visit: https://www.oathall-vets.co.uk