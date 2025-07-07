Oathall Veterinary Group wins Vet Direct Award at BestUKVets 2025 — recognised for outstanding veterinary care and customer service in West Sussex

Oathall Veterinary Group has proudly been named one of the top 25 Vet Practices in the whole of the UK at the BestUKVets Awards 2025, held on Thursday 19th June at the Thames Rowing Club, Putney. This award celebrates the exceptional level of care, compassion, and customer service delivered by the Oathall team to pet owners across Haywards Heath and the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike traditional industry awards judged by panels, the BestUKVets Awards are based solely on verified client reviews. Oathall Veterinary Group stood out from hundreds of veterinary practices across the UK, thanks to the sheer volume of heartfelt 4- and 5-star reviews left by their clients on VetHelpDirect.com and Any-UK-Vet.co.uk.

One of the 5-star reviews was from Rachel saying “Oathall Vets are amazing, the staff are so caring, they have a lovely way with the animals and they make you feel that your pet’s welfare is paramount. Their out of hours service is excellent and their prices are very reasonable, you never feel like you are being ripped off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet also left a 5-star review saying “Oathall have looked after my dog for 14 years and I would never go anywhere else. Kind, good advice and always have time to talk through options. So good to know that even out of hours and weekends you will only ever talk to their own vets. Excellent”

The Oathall Veterinary Group Team

Established as a cornerstone of the local pet care community, and the only vet in Haywards Heath to offer its own in-house Emergency Out-of-Hours service, Oathall Veterinary Group’s award win reflects not only their medical excellence but their deep commitment to building trust with their pet owning clients.

Practice Director, Toby Birch, said:

“This award means everything to us because it’s based on the real experiences of our clients. We’re incredibly proud of the whole team and grateful to our community for their ongoing support.”

The Vet Direct Award is just the latest recognition of Oathall’s long-standing dedication to animal welfare and personalised veterinary care in Haywards Heath, Lindfield, and the wider West Sussex area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Top 25 Best UK Vet award won by Oathall Veterinary Group

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, commented: “The BestUKVets Awards were founded 13 years ago to recognise veterinary practices that deliver outstanding client satisfaction. We are delighted to honour Oathall Veterinary Group, reassuring local pet owners that their beloved pets are receiving the highest standards of care.”

About Oathall Veterinary Group

Oathall Veterinary Group is an independent veterinary practice and has been serving the pets and pet owners of Haywards Heath and the Mid Sussex area for over 120 years. Offering a full range of veterinary services – from preventative healthcare and diagnostics to surgical treatments and puppy to senior pet care – the practice is known for its professional, compassionate, and personal approach, and positions itself as an independent community vet, here for you day and night.

To learn more about Oathall Veterinary Group, visit: https://www.oathall-vets.co.uk

To explore the BestUKVets Awards, visit: https://www.bestukvet.co.uk

To read more Oathall Reviews visit: https://vethelpdirect.com/oathall-veterinary-group-in-haywards-heath-1434#startofreviews