Off the scale off road experiences come to Sussex

Some of the UK's most extreme driving experiences, which let thrill seekers get behind the wheel of monster trucks and specifically designed off-road vehicles, are now on special offer in East Sussex.

The trio of special prices (two for monster trucks and one for off-road) at Blacklands Farm near East Grinstead are available until 31st January 2025 and can be booked through leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk.

Monster-truck fans not content with simply watching the mammoth machines at stunt displays can actually climb into the cab and power up the larger-than-life machines.

The Euro Spec Monster Truck Offer is available for just £165. The two-hour experience includes driving the huge truck called 'Black Ice' plus two off-road vehicles.

Move up a gear with the Maxi Monster Truck Offer. It is available for £220 until the end of January, providing a £55 saving. The centre piece of the action is driving 'Grizzly', an immense monster truck with a whopping 7.5 litre V8 engine. Other highlights include three unique off-road experiences.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "It's not often you get the chance to drive a vehicle the size and strength of 'Grizzly', but with our special offer this opportunity is now available for more daredevil drivers. Book it for a reduced price while you can."

Meanwhile, off-road experiences provide their own unique challenges and excitement.

The Muddy Great Start has seen £32 slashed off the price and is currently available for just £128. Lasting 120 minutes, it's a great opportunity to drive three different off-roaders while learning detailed off-road driving techniques.

Those wanting to crank up the off-road action can choose the Off Road Challenge 2 For 1 which lasts six hours and includes a delicious lunch. The driving action includes buggies, karts and quads.

Dan added: "Start 2025 by getting down and dirty on the farm, Blacklands Farm to be precise! These are fun and challenging experiences and also teach worthwhile driving techniques."

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, and three special offers which are available until 31st January 2025 plus the Off-Road Challenge 2 For 1, visit www.trackdays.co.uk.