Olympic champion gives ‘inspiring’ speech to Seaford staff

Five-time Olympian, World, European and Commonwealth champion Mark Foster gave an ‘inspiring’ keynote speech to staff at a leisure centre in Seaford.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star joined the team at Seaford Head Swimming Pool on December 17, with his speech focusing on inspiring staff to reach their full potential, according to a Wave Leisure Trust spokesperson.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive of the trust, said, “It has been a fantastic year for Wave and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team, our volunteers, partners and customers who enable us to make a difference across our local communities.

“Mark Foster embodies our purpose of inspiring active lifestyles and so it was a great pleasure to welcome him to Wave and share with him the progress we’ve been making.

“2020 is set to be an important year for us as we launch our ‘25 Alive’ campaign with a mission to ensure that every child can swim 25m by the age of 11, and continue to make a difference in local communities through our engagement activities for those with special educational needs and disabilities, our work aligned with the primary care sector and our health-focused activities.”

A spokesperson for Wave said the speech came as part of celebrations which also marked achievements for the trust in 2019.

This year Wave welcomed Sky High Trampoline Park in Peacehaven to its portfolio and Eastbourne Borough Council offered a grant to support a long-term project to provide improved leisure, sports and community services, and support healthcare and wellbeing in Eastbourne.

