On-air celebrations for Parker Building Supplies’ 40th anniversary

Eastbourne's Parker Building Supplies launched a novel in-branch initiative to celebrate 40 years in business and raise funds for charity.

Established in 1984, Parker Building Supplies unveiled its bespoke radio channel for customers and staff as part of its 40-year anniversary celebrations. Parker’s in-branch radio aims to highlight key initiatives such as its ongoing charitable endeavours as well as covering local customer stories plus events and news of interest to customers.

The celebrations kicked off this week with a customer and supplier event at the Moy Avenue branch in Eastbourne offering food, music from the Fix Radio Street team, special offers and lots of freebies, plus donations to Teenage Cancer Trust encouraged.

Branch Manager, Matt Jenner (pictured cutting the ribbon) said: “Parker Building Supplies has been established since 1984, and now four decades on we know our customers really well. Our new in-branch radio channel helps celebrate this milestone while providing a novel way of entertaining and communicating news with all our staff, customers and suppliers. We were delighted to welcome customers to our celebrations and raise even more funds for Teenage Cancer Trust too.”

Tom Parker established the builders merchants in 1984. Since 2018 Parker Building Supplies is owned by the Independent Builders Merchant Group ( IBMG) and is one of the largest independent builder’s merchants in the South East with more than 450 colleagues working across 20+ locations.