One Love The Melting Pot: Opening of Jamaican themed cafe and bar in Bexhill

By Christine philpott
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Michael Wright is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of his Jamaican Themed Cafe Bar One Love The Melting Pot at 4pm Friday 2nd May 2025

Michael a second generation Jamaican is delighted to announce the opening of his Jamaican themed Cafe Bar.

A friendly relaxed placed where all will be made welcome and can enjoy Authentic Jamaican food cooked fresh daily or maybe just have a refreshing drink whilst enjoying the original artwork or just soak up the atmosphere whilst chilling on one of the comfy sofas. What ever you fancy Michael and his team look forward to welcoming you soon

Booking now being taken telephone 07394363363

Original artwork by Earl GayleOriginal artwork by Earl Gayle
Original artwork by Earl Gayle

Address 16 Sackville Road

Bexhill on Sea

TN393JL

