One Love The Melting Pot: Opening of Jamaican themed cafe and bar in Bexhill
Michael Wright is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of his Jamaican Themed Cafe Bar One Love The Melting Pot at 4pm Friday 2nd May 2025
Michael a second generation Jamaican is delighted to announce the opening of his Jamaican themed Cafe Bar.
A friendly relaxed placed where all will be made welcome and can enjoy Authentic Jamaican food cooked fresh daily or maybe just have a refreshing drink whilst enjoying the original artwork or just soak up the atmosphere whilst chilling on one of the comfy sofas. What ever you fancy Michael and his team look forward to welcoming you soon
Booking now being taken telephone 07394363363
Address 16 Sackville Road
Bexhill on Sea
TN393JL