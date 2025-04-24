One Love The Melting Pot: Opening of Jamaican themed cafe and bar in Bexhill

Michael Wright is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of his Jamaican Themed Cafe Bar One Love The Melting Pot at 4pm Friday 2nd May 2025

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A friendly relaxed placed where all will be made welcome and can enjoy Authentic Jamaican food cooked fresh daily or maybe just have a refreshing drink whilst enjoying the original artwork or just soak up the atmosphere whilst chilling on one of the comfy sofas. What ever you fancy Michael and his team look forward to welcoming you soon