Open day for local businesses for newly refurbished units in Shoreham-by-Sea

Sussex-based commercial property landlord Hargreaves is inviting businesses to the Dolphin Road Industrial Estate Open Day in Shoreham-by-Sea on 22nd May 2025 to view a selection of refurbished units that are available to let.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings are at Dolphin Enterprise Centre and in Dolphin Way. They are modern developments comprising of high-quality light industrial, trade counter and business units, which have recently been refurbished or are in the process of being refurbished.

There will be guided tours and an opportunity to meet agents and representatives from the buildings’ owner, who will be on hand to answer any questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee and pastries will be served outside Unit A1-A3 Dolphin Enterprise Centre from 9am to 1.30pm.

OPEN DAY: Businesses are invited to an open day at Dolphin Enterprise Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea to view newly refurbished business units.

Steve Berrett, partner at Vail Williams, one of the marketing agents for the estate, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to view available commercial space in the market.

“Whether you are considering relocating your business, have a lease expiring soon or are looking at property that meets energy performance credentials then we would recommend attending the open day.”

A representative of Hargreaves added: “We are proud to present these high quality newly refurbished units and very much hope that you will be able to join us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The units are located just off the A259 coast road in Shoreham-by-Sea, seven miles west of Brighton and 33 miles from London Gatwick airport.

OPEN DAY: Businesses are invited to an open day at Dolphin Enterprise Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea to view newly refurbished business units.

Size ranges from 1,068 sq ft to 15,600 sq ft with availability on number of the units immediately with other units available from June this year.

Features vary from unit to unit but include: warehouse space with eaves heights of 4-6m and newly coated concrete flooring, grade A ancillary offices with air conditioning and LED passive infrared sensor lighting, dedicated parking and loading space, a landscaped estate and EPC ratings ranging from A to C.

The units are available on flexible lease terms. Small Business Rate Relief is available on a tapered basis on the smaller units at Dolphin Enterprise Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to discuss leasing these units or requiring further details, can contact joint agents Vail Williams on 01293 612600 or Stiles Harold Williams on 01273 876200.

Attendees are encouraged to book a time slot for a guided tour by emailing Hargreaves on [email protected] or by telephoning 01903 777777.