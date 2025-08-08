Opening date announced for new nightclub in Eastbourne
CTRL, a new nightclub located at 2a-2b Pevensey Road, will be opening its doors to party-goers in the town on Friday, August 29.
The nightclub, at the site of the former Embassy - Bar, Club and Late Lounge, will also be hosting a special opening event on Saturday, August 30.
CTRL will be open from 11pm and close at 4am and will join The Temple Club as the second nightclub in the town.
The news comes after Cameo announced that it would be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 28.
The venue hosted ‘The Closing Party’ where party-goers were invited to have ‘one last dance’ at the club.
The nightclub has since been listed for sale by estate agents Christie & Co, for £700,000.
