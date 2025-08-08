Opening date announced for new nightclub in Eastbourne

The opening date has been announced for a new nightclub in Eastbourne.

CTRL, a new nightclub located at 2a-2b Pevensey Road, will be opening its doors to party-goers in the town on Friday, August 29.

The nightclub, at the site of the former Embassy - Bar, Club and Late Lounge, will also be hosting a special opening event on Saturday, August 30.

CTRL will be open from 11pm and close at 4am and will join The Temple Club as the second nightclub in the town.

The venue hosted ‘The Closing Party’ where party-goers were invited to have ‘one last dance’ at the club.

The nightclub has since been listed for sale by estate agents Christie & Co, for £700,000.