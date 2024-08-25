Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The opening date for an exciting new venue on Bognor Regis pier has been revealed.

Beachside Brew, a new deli and cocktail bar featuring a range of signature drinks and an emphasis on high quality charcuterie, is set to open on September 7, according to a spokesperson for the pier.

With a focus on fan-favourite tunes from the 80s and 90s, details for the new venue will be revealed soon, and owners hope it will contribute a new, upmarket dimension to Bognor’s night-time economy – with plenty of daytime options too.”You can come and dance the day or night away and see all the changes we have been working hard to create a new unique bar for you,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venue replaces Bognor Regis nightclub Sheiks, which closed down – at the time temporarily – for maintenance and renovation back in April. it was alter revealed that the nightclub had closed permanently and would be replaced by Beachside Brew and live music venue Venue 24. Details of the latter are yet to be revealed in greater detail but, speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer after Sheik’s permanent closure was announced, Operations Manager Karl Drew made clear that it was not an easy call.

Bognor Regis pier

“When we closed earlier this year, the trade just wasn’t there for us; nightclubs were struggling,” he said. "I actually relaunched Sheiks myself nine years ago, we closed what used to be Club Vision and launched it as Sheiks, so it’s sad to see it go; it’s the end of an era and the start of the new.”

Alongside the upmarket food and drink, Mr Drew said Beachside Brews should have a ‘cool street art vibe’, drawing on contributed efforts from a range of local artists. The hope, he says, is to make the new venue a proactive part of the community, feeding back into good causes and supporting West Sussex creatives.

This is one of a raft of changes set for the pier area, with similar plans to close sports bar Legends some time next year, replacing it with an adult challenge bar concept