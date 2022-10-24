Opening date for Eastbourne Post Office is announced
The date a Post Office will return to an area of Eastbourne has been confirmed.
Meads Post Office along with the Co-op store it was within, shut at the start of the year and since then there has been a pop-up weekly branch. However, residents always wanted a permanent branch to return to the area. Last week it was announced Southern Co-op would be opening a Welcome store in the former Co-op site and the Post Office within this store will return too.
Now it’s been confirmed by the Post Office that it will reopen December 7 at 1pm. It will be open daily 7am-10pm. Emily Clive, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted that there will soon be a full-time, permanent solution.”
Dennis Scard, Meads Community Association chair, said residents are ‘delighted’ with the news and it will be ‘a great Christmas present’ to have the Post Office back.