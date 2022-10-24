Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Opening date for Eastbourne Post Office is announced

The date a Post Office will return to an area of Eastbourne has been confirmed.

By India Wentworth
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 11:10am

Meads Post Office along with the Co-op store it was within, shut at the start of the year and since then there has been a pop-up weekly branch. However, residents always wanted a permanent branch to return to the area. Last week it was announced Southern Co-op would be opening a Welcome store in the former Co-op site and the Post Office within this store will return too.

More on that here.

Now it’s been confirmed by the Post Office that it will reopen December 7 at 1pm. It will be open daily 7am-10pm. Emily Clive, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted that there will soon be a full-time, permanent solution.”

Most Popular

Opening date for Eastbourne Post Office is announced  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Dennis Scard, Meads Community Association chair, said residents are ‘delighted’ with the news and it will be ‘a great Christmas present’ to have the Post Office back.

More news from Eastbourne