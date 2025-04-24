Opening date for new bakery in East Sussex village delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Wayside Bakery in East Dean was due to open on Thursday, April 24, but will now open to the public at 9am on Friday, May 9 following the announcement.
A statement from the bakery said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Wayside Bakery’s opening date has had to be postponed.
"We want to be sure that everything is in place and perfectly set up so that we can bring you the quality you deserve and the best baking we can possibly offer and we don’t do half-baked at Wayside.
“The new date for your diaries is Friday, May 9.”
The bakery will be open on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm selling freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes.
