Opening date for new Eastbourne McDonald's announced

The opening date for Eastbourne’s new McDonald’s has been announced.

The fast food restaurant is set to open a new branch in Sovereign Harbour Retail Park (The Crumbles) in Pevensey Bay Road.

It’ll be the town’s third McDonald’s, and will be able to open 24/7 after being granted a premises licence by Eastbourne Borough Council.

The restaurant has been under construction for months after receiving planning permission in March 2024. However, residents don’t have to wait much longer, as the opening date has been announced.

A sign placed outside the building confirms the restaurant will open on Wednesday, August 27.

The sign reads: “We can’t wait to see you!”