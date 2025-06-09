Optical team with 150 years of experience thanks Hove community for three decades of support

A LOCAL opticians is reflecting on a milestone year as it marks 30 years of caring for Hove’s eye health.

Since opening in 84 George Street in 1995, Specsavers Hove, which is locally owned and run, has carried out hundreds of thousands of eye tests. Last year alone the store carried out 15,000 eye tests, not to mention thousands of contact lens appointments too.

Charles Forshaw, Optometrist Director, Hove Specsavers, says: ‘We're very proud to have been trusted by so many in the community for so long. Thanks to this support, we have been able to grow whilst keeping clinical standards and customer care at the forefront of our plans. The store has evolved from a small team of four at the start to a small army of 32, which covers the retail team, a dedicated team of optometrists, and a lab team that make all our glasses in-house.’

The 30th anniversary celebrations saw customers old and new welcomed to the store with a balloon display and the chance to talk to staff about past and present experiences.

Charles adds: ‘We’re thrilled to be celebrating three decades as part of the local community here in Hove, during which we’ve been able to help thousands of customers whom we have got to know over the years. We've also worked with local and national charities including Guide Dogs, RNLI, Vision Aid Overseas and Off The Fence. We've also completed five of the BHF London to Brighton cycles over the years alongside my fellow director Adam, as well as The Children's Trust London to Canterbury cycle.

‘It's true that over the years a lot has changed in the field of optics, but our core vision of delivering the very best customer service remains at the heart of what we do each day. We look forward to the next 30 years!’