Orion MIS Ltd: revolutionizing parcel sorting with the OriSort System

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex-based engineering powerhouse Orion MIS Ltd is proud to unveil its latest groundbreaking innovation, the OriSort. This state-of-the-art wheel sorter is set to transform the logistics and parcel delivery industry, solidifying Orion's reputation as a leader in cutting-edge engineering solutions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OriSort is no ordinary sorting system. Boasting a remarkable processing speed of up to 30,000 parcels per hour, it is three times faster than any comparable system currently available. Designed to handle parcels of all shapes and sizes, this technological marvel offers unparalleled efficiency and adaptability, addressing one of the logistics sector's most pressing challenges: the need for speed and flexibility in parcel sorting.

"Dynamism and innovation are at the core of what we do at Orion MIS Ltd," said Danny Grigg, Director at Orion MIS Ltd. "The OriSort is not just a product; it’s a game-changer. Its incredible speed and versatility are designed to empower logistics companies to meet rising consumer demands while staying ahead of the competition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an era where e-commerce is booming and same-day delivery expectations are becoming the norm, the OriSort offers a revolutionary solution to bottlenecks in sorting operations. By dramatically reducing processing times, the system enables businesses to enhance customer satisfaction while optimizing operational costs.

close up showing ori sort

Orion MIS Ltd has a long-standing history of excellence in engineering, and the OriSort is a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries. As a West Sussex company, Orion is proud to represent British innovation on the global stage, bringing homegrown expertise to international markets.

The OriSort is currently being showcased to industry leaders, with widespread interest anticipated. With its exceptional capabilities, the system is poised to set new standards in logistics efficiency and establish Orion MIS Ltd as a frontrunner in the engineering solutions industry.

For more information about the OriSort and how it can revolutionize your parcel sorting operations, visit www.orionmis.co.uk, contact us via email at [email protected], or call us at 03333 355 269.