A company is hoping to build up to 200 new homes on land in Bolney.

Wates Developments submitted an outline application to Mid Sussex District Council, via their agent Judith Ashton Associates, for the homes on land at Foxhole Farm, Foxhole Lane.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1129.

The plan includes affordable housing and a community building (class F1), which encompasses ‘land for education provision, together with associated access, ancillary parking and landscaping’. The proposal is also to create a vehicle access point from A272 Cowfold Road, as well as pedestrian and cycle -only access to The Street. The plan is for the creation of a network of roads, footways, and cycleways through the site too, together with the provision of countryside open space, children's play areas, a community orchard, allotments, sustainable drainage systems and landscape buffers.

An outline application has been submitted for up to 200 residential dwellings on land At Foxhole Farm, Bolney. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said: “The proposed development at Foxhole Farm, Bolney will: expand Bolney in a sustainable manner; provide much needed housing, including affordable homes; provide a community focused multigenerational development to promote positive physical and mental wellbeing; deliver a demonstrable net gain in biodiversity terms; provide integrated and landscaped open space of approximately 9.28 ha; provide a mix of housing types; provide future-proof homes; create a development that will integrate sustainable drainage strategies into the wider ecology and landscaping gains on site; protect and retain existing hedgerows and trees wherever possible; upgrade surrounding public rights of way to encourage sustainable methods of transport; respect the setting of nearby Listed Buildings; respect existing topography and views in/out of the site; (and) provide appropriate architectural design.”

The 16.88-hectare site is currently used as pastoral fields. The application proposes 500 cycle spaces and 440 car parking spaces.

The design and access statement said the aim is to produce a design ‘compatible with the distinctive qualities of Bolney and Mid Sussex’ and one that respects the setting of adjacent heritage assets like the Grade I St Mary Magdalene Church.

It said: “Landscape, heritage and ecological experts have been comprehensively involved in the design process, in terms of re-managing the site to increase biodiversity and its attractiveness to existing and new residents.”

It added: “The proposals will extend the community at Bolney in a way that complements the village.”

Wates Developments said they are partnering with the charity Kangaroos to deliver a purpose-built community hub as part of the proposals. The statement said: “This new partnership is a real opportunity to maximise the benefits of the site in accordance with the proposed allocation in the Local Plan for both new homes and community benefits. It offers Kangaroos a vital platform to continue and grow their community outreach.”

The statement said the bespoke space would help the charity expand the work they do with children and adults with learning disabilities, serving as a new headquarters for the charity. The administrative and activity space would include: two activity rooms, a sensory gym, a treatment room, a learning kitchen, and accessible changing places and WCs. There would be accessible play area outside, an outdoor terrace for events and a separate playing field.

The statement said sustainable travel would be improved with the implementation of ‘active and sustainable travel strategies’, as well as suitable transport infrastructure. It said a Travel Plan (TP) has been produced in support of the proposals. The range of sustainable transport measures within the development will include: pedestrian and cycle infrastructure, active travel connections to the wider community, pedestrian improvements to The Street, bus service improvements, two Car Club vehicles on the site, and Bus Taster Passes/Sustainable Travel Vouchers.

It said: “The impacts of the development proposals on the local road network have been assessed in consultation with West Sussex County Council, to ensure that the proposed development does not have an unacceptable cumulative residual impact on the performance of the local highway network.”

It concluded: “The proposed development represents a respectful and contextually appropriate extension to the existing settlement. It is generous in its landscape and ecological improvements and will open up significant green space for public access, alongside dedicated community uses. It will provide much needed affordable and market housing locally for families, and young and old alike, in an environmentally, sociable and economically sustainable development.”