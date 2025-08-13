Outline planning application for up to 180 homes at East Sussex village

An outline planning application for up to 180 homes in Ringmer has appeared on a public notice portal.

The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said Richborough wants to build the dwellings on land north of Turnpike Farm at The Broyle ‘with all matters reserved other than access’.

People can view the planning application in full and its other documents using reference LW/25/0391 at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications.

Richborough’s design and access statement said: “Land off Turnpike Farm represents a unique opportunity to provide a positive new gateway to Ringmer, enhancing the eastern approach to the settlement. Comprising up to 180 new high quality dwellings of mixed tenures and open space, the proposals will achieve exemplary standards in design and placemaking to creating a lasting legacy for Ringmer.”

The rough location for the proposed 180 homes on land north of Turnpike Farm in Ringmer. Photo: Google Maps

The application, submitted via the agent DHA Planning, is for 108 houses, plus 54 other homes for social, affordable or intermediate rent and 18 homes classed as Affordable Home Ownership.

The design and access statement added: “A high degree of connectivity and accessibility to bus stops and destinations within the village will encourage travel by sustainable modes as a viable alternative to the private car. All dwellings will be within close proximity to a bus stop and new paths will facilitate movement westwards along the B2192 (The Broyle) and southwards to existing employment opportunities and recently consented development.

“The proposals will embrace the challenges of climate and habitat to create a network of multifunctional open spaces that will deliver biodiversity enhancements and provide spaces for people to enjoy, interact, participate in recreational activities and contribute to the health and wellbeing of existing and new residents.”

The application has received more than 40 letters of objection with nearby residents expressing concerns about various issues such as: the possible impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and its wildlife, flooding, lack of infrastructure, increased traffic and possible over-development of a rural area.

Richborough had previously created an online consultation at www.landoffturnpikefarm.co.uk/home for the outline planning application, saying the feedback they received would be reviewed and used to inform the application submitted to Lewes District Council.

The website said: “Richborough was founded in 2003 and is the UK’s most successful specialist land promotion businesses. It promotes land via the planning system for residential, commercial and mixed-uses and focuses heavily on placemaking, local communities and ensuring development complements and enhances existing infrastructure. Richborough’s projects are located around the country and range from residential schemes of around 100 dwellings to large, mixed use urban extensions.”

