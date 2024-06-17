Outsourcing agency Get Ahead welcomes new regional director for Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get Ahead, the award-winning virtual outsourcing agency, is delighted to announce the addition of a new regional director to its expanding network. Hazel Hall will help companies in Crawley, Haywards Heath, Hastings and beyond to get ahead.

A CIPD-qualified HR Manager, Hazel is highly skilled in people management and training and development, with exceptional coaching and counselling skills.

Having worked in a cross-functional role leading both Marketing and HR at a global engineering company, Hazel also brings significant expertise in Marketing Management, Business Planning, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Event Management.

Looking for a new challenge, Hazel first came across Get Ahead on LinkedIn.

Get Ahead Agency 2024.

“Their career discovery quiz caught my eye, and I decided to complete it. I had been looking for a new opportunity for a while but hadn’t found the right solution. Though I enjoyed my charity HR management role, I wanted to do something different," she said.

"I considered setting up my own HR Consulting firm, but joining Get Ahead gives me the scope to do that and much more. The business model is incredibly flexible. I can handpick from their team of over eighty business support experts to provide the skills local businesses need right from day one. Clients only pay for the support they need, as and when they need it.”

Over the next few months, Hazel looks forward to networking and building connections with many local businesses across East and West Sussex, including Hastings, Haywards Heath and Crawley.

Hazel adds, “The other Get Ahead regional directors have already been so generous with their time. Thanks to their support, I know I can hit the ground running.”

Get Ahead founder Rebecca Newenham is thrilled that Hazel has chosen to join the business.

“Hazel has worked in a wide range of sectors and some high-profile global roles. She has an excellent track record of driving businesses forward, as well as an understanding of how smaller organisations work. She can relate to many of our client's opportunities and challenges and is clearly passionate about how outsourcing to the right people can help companies succeed.

"I am confident that Hazel will flourish, and I look forward to helping her make her regional business a success. With regional directors in Berkshire, Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole, East Midlands, Essex, Harrogate, Kent, Leeds, North Hampshire, Oxford, Southampton, Suffolk, Surrey, Sussex, West London, and York, we are well-placed to support growing businesses.”

Get Ahead offers nationwide business support services, enabling companies of all sizes and sectors to get ahead. From bookkeeping to blogging, database management to design, social media to sales strategy and telephone answering to translation, their team of over 80 highly skilled virtual business experts delivers support on an hourly, project or ongoing basis.