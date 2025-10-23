Outstanding Chambers & Partners success for Brighton's Coole Bevis

Multiple departments and leading lawyers recognised for excellence in this year’s rankings

Coole Bevis is proud to celebrate another year of outstanding recognition in the Chambers & Partners 2025 Guide, with several lawyers and departments ranked for their continued excellence, expertise, and client service.

Family Law Consultant, Susan Knight, has received a new ranking as a Senior Statesperson. This accolade was recently introduced by Chambers & Partners, which recognises highly experienced and respected lawyers who have made a significant contribution to their field. The Family Law Department, headed by Julia Dyson, was also recognised, achieving a Band 3 ranking.

In the Dispute Resolution category, Head of Department and Partner, Kelly Mills, is ranked in Litigation. Additionally, the Commercial Real Estate Department, headed by Jeff Streater, also earned recognition in this year’s guide for their strategic approach and client focused results.

Corporate and Commercial sphere, LLP Member, Partner and Head of Department, Chris Clifton-Moore, and LLP Member & Partner, Ismail Groves, retained their individual rankings in Corporate and Commercial Law. Their department continues to lead the way, proudly achieving a Band 1 ranking – the highest recognition of excellence in their field.

Chambers & Partners is recognised globally as one of the most authoritative guides to the legal profession, and its rankings are highly sought after by law firms and lawyers alike. Achieving a Chambers ranking is a mark of distinction, reflecting peer recognition, client feedback, and proven expertise in the field. For clients, these rankings provide reassurance that they are working with lawyers who are not only highly skilled but also consistently deliver outstanding results.

These accolades reflect Coole Bevis’ ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal advice, maintaining the highest professional standards, and achieving the best possible outcomes for clients across all areas of the firm.

Alex Bowers, LLP Member and Partner said:

“We are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have been recognised by Chambers & Partners this year. These rankings highlight not only their individual talent but also the collaborative strength of our firm and our dedication to providing first-class service to every client.”

For more information about Coole Bevis and legal services, please visit their website.