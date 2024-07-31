Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owls have taken over at Morrisons in Littlehampton as the store joins in the fun of The Big Hoot Trail for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice this summer.

There are 10 Big Hoot sculptures and 10 Little Hoot owls to find in Arundel, as well as 20 Big Hoot and 20 Little Hoot sculptures in Chichester, making it West Sussex’s first large-scale outdoor art trail.

Morrisons' knit and knatter group has joined in the fun by making owl post toppers for the store entrance as well as owl-themed goodies to sell on the charity table.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, and the Woolly Wednesday knit and natter group with the owls at Morrisons in Littlehampton

The supermarket raises money for Together for Short Lives as its chosen charity and all the money collected by the Littlehampton store goes to Chestnut Tree House.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "Our Woolly Wednesday knit and natters owls are promoting The Big Hoot Trail for Chestnut Tree House. The group has also been busy making owl-themed bags and owls to sell, plus there are activity packs on sale. A massive thanks once again to this lovely group of ladies, even Scarlett, one of their granddaughters, came to help."