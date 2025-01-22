Owner of new coffee shop in Eastbourne ‘delighted’ following opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a new coffee shop in Eastbourne has said that he is ‘delighted’ following the opening of his new store.

Foundry Coffee, which recently opened its doors in Grove Road, is the second branch of the independent coffee shop operating in the town, with the other store located inside Eastbourne train station.

Owner Richard Carter said that he was ‘delighted’ following the opening of the Grove Road store and looked forward to welcoming ‘both familiar faces and new visitors’.

He said: “We're delighted to announce the opening of our second Foundry Coffee location on Grove Road, a vibrant hub of energy and creativity.

"This lively street is the perfect setting to share our love of coffee and strengthen our connection with the Eastbourne community.

"Eastbourne is a town full of character and inspiration, and we're proud to bring our unique touch to this thriving neighbourhood.

"We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new visitors as we continue to grow together.”