Owners of Angel Inn hotel speak after horrific blaze: 'we are all trying to come to terms with this immense loss'

The owners of the Angel Inn which was destroyed by a huge blaze last week has described feeling the ‘immense loss’ but the relief at Ukrainian families being safely rescued.

Following a fire the displaced nearly 40 people and destroyed three businesses on Thurday (March 16), the owners of the Angel Inn in North Street have described the relief they felt that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were safely rescued from the burning building but the immense sadness at losing the building and their business.

In a statement published on social media, the owners said: “In the early hours of yesterday morning, we witnessed our beloved and immensely precious hotel burn down before our eyes.

“Words cannot begin to describe the relief that all our dear Ukrainian families escaped safely although, they now again, need to rebuild their lives and start over and that has given our family an incredible amount of heartache.

The Angel Inn. Dan Jessup/Eddie Mitchell

“We have lost a rare gem, an iconic lady who looked over our beautiful town and we are all trying to come to terms with this immense loss. She was not just a building, but our whole livelihood and business for our family and loyal staff and in a matter of hours it has been ripped away from us.

“We would like to thank everyone; the Midhurst and surrounding community for your incredible support, the Emergency Services for their effort and the support of our staff, friends and family who have been so steadfast for us over the last 36 hours. A special thank you also to the wonderful and selfless team at Lime and Spice who opened their doors and stayed awake all night to give some precious comfort and a warm place for our families.

“We are still in shock, but we are working with the Emergency Services to get Midhurst running to some normality, but please bear with us while we begin the enormous task of piecing back our lives.”