Oyster Care Homes receives the keys to its seventh home in Bexhill

Oyster Care Homes is proud to announce that it has officially received the keys to its newest home – Collington Park Lodge in Bexhill-on-Sea. This exciting milestone marks the opening of the group’s seventh care home, with preparations now underway to welcome residents in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The handover took place on a bright spring morning, offering the perfect backdrop to celebrate a new era of care in the Bexhill community. Led by General Manager Bianca Wilson, the team at Collington Park Lodge began their induction this week, laying the groundwork for delivering the outstanding, person-centred care that defines the Oyster approach.

Developed in partnership with LNT Care Developments, the brand-new, purpose-built home will offer expert residential, dementia and respite care in a beautifully designed environment that promotes comfort, dignity and wellbeing.

Importantly, Collington Park Lodge not only provides top-tier care but also pioneers eco-friendly living. Equipped with solar panels, a battery store capable of holding two days' energy, and ground-source heating, the home reflects Oyster Care Homes’ long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Collington Park Lodge team receives keys

“This is more than just a care home – it’s a community built with both people and the planet in mind,” said Em Dean, Chief Operating Officer at Oyster Care Homes. “We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved here.”

Nestled close to the coast, the home will offer a rich programme of activities, a warm and inclusive community, and dedicated spaces to relax, socialise and connect.

Oyster Care Homes extends its heartfelt thanks to LNT Care Developments for delivering another exceptional home and looks forward to filling it with the joy, companionship and meaningful experiences that define its ethos.

For more information or to register your interest in Collington Park Lodge, visit: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/collington-park-lodge-care-home/