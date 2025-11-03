PA Services for You wins “Outstanding Patient & Family Support” at the Neurological & Complex Care Awards

Lucy Walker-Hall, PA Services For You Wins the Outstanding Patient and Family Support Award at the inaugural Neurological & Complex Care Awards 2025.

Crawley-based PA Services for You has been named winner of the Outstanding Patient & Family Support award at the Neurological & Complex Care Awards, held on 28 October in London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises organisations that go beyond day-to-day care to provide sustained, person-centred support for both clients and their families. Judges highlighted the importance of consistent, trusted relationships; high-quality training; and meaningful community participation for young adults with complex needs.

Lucy Walker-Hall, Founder of PA Services for You, said: “This award belongs to our whole team and to the families who trust us. We’ve built PA Services on a simple promise: we will walk alongside young adults and their families, recognising that the journey can be complex, challenging, and deeply personal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together, we listen, adapt, and celebrate every step forward. I am incredibly proud of our PAs and the way they support young adults to flourish as they are. We are, at our core, Believers in the possible.”

Winners of Outstanding Patient & Family Support — PA Services for You.

What “Outstanding Patient & Family Support” looks like at PA Services for You

Consistency & reliability: Dedicated small, core teams with trained cover to ensure continuity across home, college, and community settings.

Dedicated small, core teams with trained cover to ensure continuity across home, college, and community settings. Skilled, specialist care: Positive Behaviour Support, communication approaches, medication administration, epilepsy awareness, PEG-feeding, and complex health tasks, underpinned by ongoing supervision and quality assurance.

Positive Behaviour Support, communication approaches, medication administration, epilepsy awareness, PEG-feeding, and complex health tasks, underpinned by ongoing supervision and quality assurance. Family partnership: Clear communication, practical problem-solving, and responsive planning around real family routines (including school holidays and transitions).

Clear communication, practical problem-solving, and responsive planning around real family routines (including school holidays and transitions). Community & belonging: Inclusive activities and social opportunities at our Hub in Crawley, helping young adults build friendships, confidence, and independence.

The win follows a year of growth for PA Services for You, including expanded Hub activities, strengthened training pathways for Personal Assistants, and new support options spanning extended hourly support, and coming soon the addition of live-in care, for young adults across Sussex and Surrey.

About PA Services for You

PA Services for You is a specialist complex-care provider supporting young adults to live safer, more connected, and more independent lives. Our trained, trusted teams deliver person-centred support across home, college, work placements, and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With specialist training and clinical governance combined with a relationship-led ethos, we walk alongside each young adult and their family as Believers in the possible, creating the conditions for safety, connection, and meaningful participation.

Services: Complex hourly support (minimum three-hour sessions), extended hourly packages, respite and full-time live-in care.

Complex hourly support (minimum three-hour sessions), extended hourly packages, respite and full-time live-in care. Expertise: Learning disability, autism, acquired brain injury, behaviours of concern, epilepsy, complex health needs.

Learning disability, autism, acquired brain injury, behaviours of concern, epilepsy, complex health needs. Approach: Positive Behaviour Support, structured supervision, and a strong focus on dignity, participation, and family partnership.

Positive Behaviour Support, structured supervision, and a strong focus on dignity, participation, and family partnership. Community: The Crawley Hub offers inclusive activities and a safe, social space for connection.