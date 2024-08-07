Palate Bottle Shop wins prestigious Regional Retailer Award at the International Wine Challenge

Shoreham-by-Sea based Palate Bottle Shop is proud to have been awarded Regional Retailer 2024 for the South East at the prestigious International Wine Challenge (IWC).

This accolade recognises their commitment to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of artisanal wines, providing outstanding customer service, and creating a relaxed and fun wine and event experience in Sussex.

The International Wine Challenge is one of the world's most respected wine competitions, known for its rigorous judging process by a diverse global group of wine and hospitality experts. Winning the Regional Retailer award is a testament to their dedication for curating a diverse range of high-quality wines, beers, and spirits and fostering a creative, welcoming environment for wine and beer enthusiasts in Sussex and beyond.

The judges commended an admirable achievement in funding staff through the WSET qualifications, showcasing a commitment to staff development and expertise. They also praised the smart wine buying approach, ensuring relevant imports to suit customer requirements, which solidifies the retailer's reputation as a budding new wine entity. Furthermore, they were impressed by the commitment to paying the real living wage, along with generous staff benefits.

Founder Verity Sessions accepts IWC Regional Retailer Award from wine journalist Dr Jamie Goode

"We are incredibly proud and equally as thrilled to win this award," says Verity Sessions, founder and owner of Palate Bottle Shop. "It reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our whole team, and we are so grateful to our loyal customers and the Shoreham community for their continued support. We are planning a little party and tasting to celebrate – keep an eye on our socials for further details."

About Palate Bottle Shop

Located at 26 Brunswick Rd, Shoreham-by-Sea since November 2020, Palate Bottle Shop offers a curated selection of wines from local and international vineyards and a broad range of craft beer, artisanal spirits and ciders. Their mission is to provide an exceptional booze-buying experience, whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual drinker, with a strong focus on organic, biodynamic and sustainably lead wines. In addition to their store, you can now 'drink-in' at Palate every Friday-Sunday as well as attend regular wine tastings, in-store events and workshops, private hire and national delivery. Palate is proud to be an independent, woman-owned business. For more information about Palate Bottle Shop, visit website and follow them on Instagram or Facebook.