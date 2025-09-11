Palletways member Roberts Transport expands logistics business in West Sussex

Roberts Transport, a member of Palletways UK’s express palletised freight network, has expanded its business having recently moved to a new, larger site. With operations previously across two locations - at Ford Airfield Industrial Estate in Ford and in Brighton - the family-run business has moved completely to Wick in Littlehampton.

The move allows the business to double its operations for palletised collections and deliveries across West Sussex, including a dedicated hub for its Palletways customers.

The company, which has been part of Palletways UK’s network since 2018, employs 50 staff in administration, storage and transport operations and operates a 30-strong vehicle fleet. This ranges from 3.5 tonne vans for pallet deliveries to homes and smaller businesses up to 44 tonne articulated HGVs which distribution food stuffs across the UK to supermarkets.

Dave Roberts, Managing Director, comments: “We’d outgrown our previous sites, neither of which allowed for any further growth. Our new base, still in Littlehampton, is some 21,000sq ft, giving us extra space now and, in the future, and we’re operating out of a much better strategically located base. The move was carefully planned and went smoothly without impacting customers, maintaining our high standards in operations and customer service. We’re confident that our new facility will help us to continue to deliver a first-class logistics service this year and for many more to come.”

Roberts Transports new site at Wick.

Roberts Transport is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.