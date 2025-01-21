Panattoni acquires strategic 11.8-acre site for prime logistics hub in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced the acquisition of an 11.8-acre site in Bognor Regis, marking its fourth strategic land purchase in the South Coast region in the past two years, following acquisitions in Crawley, Burgess Hill, and Brighton, all along the M23 corridor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid a scarcity of land for new developments and the growing trend of repurposing older Grade B facilities, this new site aims to address the significant mismatch between supply and demand in the South Coast region.

Purchased from Hanbury Developments, the site will form part of Panattoni’s expanding mid-box development programme, designed to target undersupplied markets with sustainable and versatile logistics solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project combines cost-efficient construction, compared with surrounding regions, with a prime strategic location. Located adjacent to established units occupied by Amazon and Rolls Royce, the site offers access to 3.8 million unique addresses within a 50-mile radius. This proximity, combined with excellent transport links via the A29 dual carriageway, positions the development as a key logistics hub for businesses.

Panattoni's acquired site

Plans have been submitted for the speculative development, with construction expected to commence in June 2025 and completion anticipated in Q3 2026. The site will host three industrial units measuring 31,383 sq ft, 57,677 sq ft, and 110,905 sq ft, with a combined footprint of 199,950 sq ft., offering exceptional flexibility to accommodate diverse tenant needs.

Sustainability remains a key focus for Panattoni, with the logistics park targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and an EPC A energy efficiency standard. Key features include roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, rainwater harvesting, 15% rooflights to maximise natural daylight, and electric vehicle charging points. These initiatives demonstrate Panattoni’s focus on reducing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni commented on the news, saying: “The acquisition of this prime site in Bognor Regis is a step forward in delivering sustainable, strategically located logistics solutions. Situated in a prime Sussex location with access to 3.8 million unique addresses, this development offers an exceptional investment opportunity, combining cost-efficient construction with high gross development value, and will be a pivotal asset in supporting the supply chain for businesses across the central South Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the launch, Panattoni will host an exclusive London event in February 2025, inviting prospective tenants, stakeholders, and industry leaders to preview the project. The event will highlight the park’s unique features and its pivotal role in addressing the challenges facing the UK’s logistics market.”