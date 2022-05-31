Panattoni submits plans for 199,672 sq ft speculative logistics development in Crawley

Panattoni has submitted plans for 200,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Crawley

The detailed planning application for Panattoni Park Crawley, submitted to Crawley Borough Council, is for a semi-detached unit of 134,012 sq ft and 65,660 sq ft, which could be combined into one unit of 199,672 sq ft for a single occupier.

The development is located at a 10-acre site, fronting Fleming Way in the established industrial area of Manor Royal Business Park. Panattoni Park Crawley offers strong last mile reach within one of the UK’s largest and most affluent consumer markets.

The facilities will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ to prioritise energy efficiency and reduce operating costs, and will have many sustainable features, including the intention to achieve a 10% net gain in biodiversity at Manor Royal Business Park. They will also have 50m yards, electric vehicle charging points, 15m clear internal height and up to 2.5MVa of power.

Panattoni is aiming to begin demolition on the site in July and to complete the units in the third quarter of 2023.

Tony Watkins, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “The submission of the detailed planning application soon after acquiring the site reflects our desire and ability to purchase and develop land quickly. We are committed to a significant speculative development programme in the UK this year in response to strong demand from occupiers for immediately available space. This is a prime site to bring forward back into industrial and logistics use and we hope to deliver this opportunity shortly”.