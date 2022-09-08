Papa John’s Pizza could be coming to Hailsham

The unit in North Street was formerly used as a furniture and homeware store but is now vacant. It sits on the end of a parade of mixed units on the western side of North Street.

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council say the tree in front of the site will not be affected by the proposals.

If approved, the unit would be converted into a Papa John’s Pizza takeaway on the ground floor whilst the first floor remains ‘for independent use’.

Papa John's could be coming to Hailsham (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Plans say the existing shop front is to be ‘retained in full’ and a new kitchen would be created at the rear, with a reception area, sales counter, customer toilet and small waiting area proposed too.

On the subject of parking, there is no dedicated customer parking proposed, but the site is ‘associated with the adjoining Tesco supermarket’ which has parking for 250 cars. There is also on street parking available, and a parking bay and storage for eight bikes space which will be used for delivery purposes.

If approved, plans say the takeaway will be open 11am-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Plans say: “It is concluded that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact on the amenity of the local area by way of noise, disturbance, smell, or fumes.”