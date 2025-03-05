Paralympic Gold medallist Jodie Grinham announced as guest speaker at inaugural Manor Royal Recognition Awards

The Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce the guest speaker at the inaugural Manor Royal Recognition Awards.

The event on Thursday May 8 at Crawley Town Football Club aims to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and companies within the Manor Royal Business District, highlighting excellence in community engagement, environmental sustainability, employee well-being, and social responsibility.

The awards ceremony will feature Crawley’s very own Jodie Grinham as guest speaker. The British Paralympic archer and Crawley resident has achieved remarkable success in her career, including a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and both individual bronze and mixed team gold medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where she made history as the first pregnant athlete to win a Paralympic gold medal.

Nominations for the Manor Royal Recognition awards have been pouring in, with dozens of individuals and companies within the Business District being put forward for one of the accolades.

Jodie Grinham

People award categories: Community Contribution, Green Champion, Outstanding Contribution to Kindness and Long Service.

Company award categories: Considerate Business Award, Social Conscience and Improving Our Environment.

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal BID, commented: "The Manor Royal Recognition Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase and celebrate the remarkable contributions that individuals and businesses make to our community. We are honoured to have Jodie at our event. Her inspiring journey and dedication to her sport make her an exemplary figure in overcoming adversity and achieving excellence.”

Steve added: “We are delighted to have received so many nominations for our first ever awards, which goes to show how many outstanding people and companies are part of the Business District, making Manor Royal a great place to do business.”