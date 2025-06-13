Parfitt Cresswell Solicitors welcomes new employment lawyer to Uckfield office

Parfitt Cresswell has announced the appointment of employment lawyer, Natasha Smith, to the firm’s Uckfield office. Natasha has over 15 years of specialist employment law and dispute resolution experience and will be offering expert support to both employers and employees across the region and beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha qualified in 2009 and is a member of the Employment Lawyers’ Association. She has a strong track record in handling a wide range of employment law matters. Her expertise includes contractual disputes, unfair dismissal claims, redundancy processes, discrimination issues, and TUPE matters. She is also highly experienced in drafting and advising on settlement agreements and negotiating favourable outcomes for her clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Teresa Payne, Group Director at Parfitt Cresswell, said: "The Government has significant reforms planned for employment legislation and the demand for clear, strategic legal advice has never been greater. Our employment team has been working hard to support businesses in adapting to these changes. Natasha’s arrival is a timely and valuable addition to our team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parfitt Cresswell Solicitors is a growing regional law firm with a strong presence across the South East. It continues to serve clients under the legacy names of its constituent firms, including Max Barford & Co, Colemans, Jevons Riley & Pope, Charles Coleman & Co, Copley Clark, and Keene Marsland. The firm offers a full range of legal services, including family law, residential and commercial property, wills, powers of attorney, probate, trusts, dispute resolution, tax planning, and employment law.