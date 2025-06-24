Parker & Son named Business of the Year in 1066 Awards

A Battle construction company has been named Business of the Year in the 1066 Business Awards 2025.

The judges were looking for a company that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and impact within its industry and community. The award, sponsored by FreshOnline, also recognises an outstanding business that has set itself apart through superior leadership, consistent growth and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations.

It is the first time Parker & Son has entered the awards and the company’s success follows on from being named Best Contractor in the Construction South East Awards earlier this year.

James Parker, Managing Director of Parker & Son said: “We were very shocked but absolutely thrilled to have won the award. All we have ever tried to do is deliver a great service with a family feel. All our staff and clients are treated the same – in essence, we want to provide good-quality workmanship and core value service and it obviously pays off.”

The 1066 Business Awards are run by the Let’s Do Business Group. They highlight the inspiring businesses and entrepreneurs in Hastings & Rother and recognise their impact on the community and local economy.

