Partner hire as property firm Vail Williams expands Gatwick valuation team

Vail Williams has hired a new Partner as the property consultancy continues to expand its Valuation team following sustained business demand.

Nigel Whitehurst has been appointed in the firm’s Gatwick region, based in Crawley, to grow the business further.

He has joined from Gerald Eve, where he spent 10 years working in the Commercial Valuation team, responsible for business generation and valuing all sectors in the commercial market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel also worked across a range of residential properties ranging from single flats to blocks of flats for a wide range of clearing and challenger banks, property companies and individuals.

TOP TEAM: Newly appointed Partner Nigel Whitehurst, third left, with Vail Williams colleagues.

He previously worked for Jones Lang LaSalle, King Sturge and Cushman & Wakefield. He has over 20 years’ experience in the valuation sector.

His key skills include commercial and residential property valuations for loan security purposes, audit valuation work for accountancy firms, Capital Gains Tax valuations, accounts valuations and business development.

Nigel said: ”I had no hesitation in joining Vail Williams at Partner level. I see this as an incredible opportunity to help grow this progressive firm’s Valuation offering as well as using my experience to assist and guide the excellent team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Vail Williams my role is to help grow the valuation side of the business through introducing new clients and work, including cross-selling to other teams where appropriate.

"I thrive in the responsibility of business development and fee generation through creating new contacts with banks, property companies or other lenders.”

Danny George, Regional Managing Partner for Vail Williams’ Gatwick region, said: “We welcome Nigel to the team in the safe knowledge that he is a seasoned operator whose presence will enhance our offering to clients.

His extensive experience in working nationally and internationally as a client manager providing comprehensive valuation advice to major banking groups shows that he will have a significant role to play here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very much in the process of strategically enhancing our Valuation offering to clients as business demand in the Gatwick area, and across all the firm’s regions, continues to increase – and Nigel is joining at a perfect time.”

Nigel’s recent work prior to joining has included co-ordinating the valuation of a mixed-use portfolio in Brighton and Newhaven for a private bank, providing Capital Gains tax valuations for clients of an asset management company and giving advice on the instruction and valuation methodology applied in council investment portfolio valuations for their auditors.

He also played a leading role in a value recovery team providing asset management advice to lenders from a valuation perspective on problem loans and, when appropriate, working with the company Receiver to provide valuations.

Away from work Nigel enjoys golf, running, reading and family holidays.